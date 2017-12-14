The sounds of the season – Maranda’s weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This holiday weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Friday 8pm

Saturday 1pm, 3p, and 8pm

Sunday 3pm

Special event for families on Saturday at 1pm. Create special memories and a family tradition at Holiday Pops Spectacular!

This fun pre-concert event precedes the Fox Motors Pops Series Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops matinee on Saturday, December 3. Families can enjoy festive treats, games, crafts, activities, caroling, family photos, an instrument petting zoo and so much more.The cost is just $20 and includes a ticket to the 3 pm performance of Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops. Children under 2 years old are free. RSVPs accepted through Friday, December 1. Space is limited to the first 300 so give us a call 616.454.9451 x 4 to order tickets!

Event Information

Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops Spectacular

Saturday, December 16, 2016

Festive activities are 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Monroe Rooms, DeVos Performance Hall

Saturday 1pm-4pm

Reindeer will be on-hand near the entrance to the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. Guests can visit the reindeer, get an up-close look and maybe even pet them.

Fee: Included with admission

Saturday 4pm-5pm

with Trolley Rides

80 N. Union – Sparta

Dive in deeper with Finny, the Museum’s iconic artifact the 1905 finback whale skeleton that hangs above the first floor Galleria. This new experience will give visitors a chance to learn about and virtually interact with Finny. Meet Finny will be part of the Museum’s core offerings, open daily and included with general admission.

At the Meet Finny kiosk, visitors will come face to face with Finny in the Finny Virtual Reality experience. An HTC Vive headset and hand controls will be available to put on and spend a few minutes interacting with Finny in whales’ natural environment.

Visitors will see Finny swimming around as you stand on the ocean floor, and learn about whale anatomy through the layers of its body. As visitors look through the headset, small targets will be seen on the whale, that allow users to click and learn more about fin whales. Learn about Finny’s blubber layer, internal organs and skeleton!

Additionally, visitors can interact with two video touchscreens to learn more about Finny and fin whales in general. Museum visitors can explore the history of Finny, how this artifact came to the Museum and see images of Finny throughout history, as well as interact with scientific findings about fin whales, including what they eat, how big they are and more!

Performances Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm

Saturday 7:30pm

8500 Burlingame Ave SW, Byron Center



Angel Tree Drop-off (final day)

Calder Plaza

Sunday, December 17 – 5pm

Come celebrate the 6th night of Chanukah together! Lively Chanukah music, Sufganiot (donuts), Hot delicious latkes, Chanukah Gelt, Exciting entertainment and more!! Fun for the whole family!