Make your guests feel at home this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Holiday decorating will help get you and your guests into the spirit of the season, but keep it simple so YOU can enjoy the season without stressing about perfection.

There are so many ways you can decorate your home for the holidays, from the smallest candles and accessories to large-scale trees, wreaths and statuary.

Typical areas of your home to prioritize for decorating include your living room or great room, dining room table and sideboard, fireplace mantle, front door and outside the house.

Start with a thorough house cleaning and put away other decorative accessories in your home, especially those on tabletops, mantles and furniture. This disciplined step will ensure you have a clean start for holiday trimmings that really pop!

Once you put away extraneous accessories, you may recognize that you need more than just holiday decorating; it could be time to update carpeting, paint, furniture or window treatments, too!

Plan your holiday décor for all the senses – to create a festive look, feel and smell. Think about decorations that can create new family traditions and that make you feel good.

This year, consider a new entertaining concept – maybe the first party of the season held before Thanksgiving or the last party of the season a few days after New Year’s.

Red, green, gold, silver, blue and white are traditional holiday colors. Also, think outside the box for a refreshing new look with:

– Transparent glass and earth tones

– Fuchsia and lime

– Light pink and forest green

– Even black and white!

Make your home feel festive and bright this special season with a focus on holiday decorating.

Inspiration and photos from Hunter Douglas.