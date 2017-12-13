The wise benefits of Frankincense

Michele Fife Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Frankincense is an aromatic resin form the Boswellia tree. It’s name actually means “high quality incense” and it boasts a delightful aroma.

While Frankincense has been used and associated with religious ceremony it has many benefits and uses for everyday health maintenance and care.

In Ayurvedic medicine frankincense has been used for hundreds of years for treating arthritis, healing wounds, strengthening the female hormones and purifying the air. Western medicine research has shown Frankincense aromatherapy to help relieve both depression and anxiety.

Further reported benefits include:

  • increased blood flow and circulation
  • reduction of inflammation
  • help for scars, skin discoloration and imperfections
  • supports healthy cellular function

Frankincense also promotes feelings of wellness and relaxation therefore it is suggested that the aroma in the home brings good health.

You can get yourself some Frankincense in stores and online. The warming aroma it gives compliments the cold Michigan winters.

