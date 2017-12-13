Make it a Christmas to remember for local kids

Grand Rapids, Mich.– Every year thousands of children in West Michigan go with gifts out on Christmas Day. Please join Biggby Coffee, 104.5 SNX and The Salvation Army for the first annual Stuff A Bus. CLICK VIDEO PLAYER TO WATCH.

The entire 104.5 SNX staff will be broadcasting live and living on a bus in the middle of downtown Grand Rapids collecting toys for children in need this holiday season. Two buses will be parked in a parking lot across from the Van Andel Arena at the Intersection of Fulton and Ionia from December 11th-15th, 2017.

The community is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate and make a child’s holiday wish come true. At anytime, day or night, deliver gifts to help ‘Stuff A Bus’ at the dates listed above. Toys will be distributed by The Salvation Army throughout the West Michigan area. Biggby Coffee will start the initial “stuffing of the bus” with a generous donation of $5,000 worth of gifts for children of all ages on Monday, December 11th.