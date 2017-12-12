Local gift guide: Shop your favorite stores in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Shopping for that perfect gift is never easy. You want to give something thoughtful, unique, and functional to everyone on your list, but it’s a daunting task. Luckily for you (and the people on your list), West Michigan has plenty to offer when it comes to gift giving. Use this guide to ensure that there will be no regifting this holiday season.

Gifts in Southern West Michigan

The Bell’s Brewery General Store also has gifts so you can spread that Bell’s love long after the holidays are over. Whether you’re looking for Bell’s beer gift sets, homebrew supplies, or a variety of small items (including stocking stuffers), they have them all. Along with t-shirts, tap handles, pint glasses and bottle openers, they also sell Bell’s logoed winter apparel to keep you and your loved ones warm while showing your Bell’s love all season long. Looking for an experience? Join the Bell’s team at either their Comstock or Kalamazoo breweries for a free tour.

Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo has gifts for the beer lover on your list. Gifts include brewery tours and tastings, Arcadia merchandise, beer, and more. If you can’t decide, a gift card is always a safe bet!

Shop at the W.K. Kellogg Manor House’s annual Holiday Walk & Market. Local craftspeople from Hickory Corners and beyond have lavishly decorated every room, and have many unique items for sale. The Holiday Walk & Market will open on December 16th and 23rd. Admission is $5 for non-members and free for members.

The Kingman Museum in Battle Creek has a unique Earth science gift shop with fun, educational items for each person in your family. This season’s featured gift are T. S. Pink Soap Rocks. These beautiful specimens of glycerin soap look like gemstones, but are actually finely-crafted bars of gentle soap. Available in many different options, Soap Rocks are as fragrant as they are beautiful.

Get your holiday shopping off to a great start at the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven with autographed maritime themed books! Valerie van Heest and Craig Rich will be participating in book signings on Friday, December 15th from 1pm to 4pm (van Heest & Rich). Each author brings their respective books, ready to personalize them as gifts or for yourself. Free gift wrapping is included for all of your holiday shopping in the Ship’s Store.

Virtue Cider in Fennville recently revamped their Bottle Shop for easier browsing when you’re looking for your favorite bottle of cider, new flannels or sweatshirts, snacks for your tasting, or other gifts! Now through the rest of the holiday shopping season, Virtue Cider’s Bottle Shop is featuring Cherry Mitten. Buy a 765mL bottle of Cherry Mitten, their bourbon barrel-aged cider with cherries from a neighboring orchard, and get a free sachet of mulling spices. Stop by to grab a gift for your favorite cider lover, even if that’s you!

Give the gift of a Lake Michigan wine, beer, and dining extravaganza! One gift card can be used at three wineries, a brewery, and multiple tasting rooms at Round Barn in Baroda. You can give the gift of choice with a dinner at Round Barn Public House, an Elevated Tasting at Round Barn Winery, or an Epicurean experience at Free Run Cellars. Can’t remember what kind of wine your giftee likes? There is sure to be something for everyone with a Drink Michigan Gift Card.

Fill the stockings with a gift certificate to Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater. As the second-oldest operating theatre in Michigan, Tibbits features summerstock theatre, an entertainment series, a classic film series, and even youth theatre. You can also tuck in a hand-blown glass ornament with the Tibbits facade! These are the perfect holiday gifts for theatre and history lovers alike!

Rather than gifting a Jelly of the Month Club Membership or a fruitcake this year, give the gift that keeps on giving. Introducing the Watermark Holiday Pale from Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. The gift package includes a $25 Watermark gift card, beverage koozie, tee shirt, crowler, winter hat, Zicks Meats, and BLiS Blast Hot Sauce all nestled in a handsome metal pail. Quantities are limited, with presale available now and pick up starting December 12th.

Support your shopping addiction with the unique stores in the River Country area. Here, you’ll find everything you need for the holiday season. They even have a new store that features new, vintage, and handcrafted items, including eclectic home decor pieces and natural self-care products. Shop for everybody on your list with a visit the River Country area.

Gifts in Central West Michigan

The Muskegon Country Club Golf Shop has all of your needs for the golfer in your family, as well as many other fun lines and accessories for everybody else. Brands like Vineyard Vines, Baggallini, Signs by the Sea, Under Armour Golf & Fitness, and Columbia are available to deck out the wardrobes of anybody on your list. If you’re strapped for time, they’re even open until 2pm on Christmas Eve for those last-minute gift needs.

Buy a $100 gift card at SE4SONS Gastropub at Muskegon Country Club and receive a $20 gift card for free! These bonus gift cards are available in store only, so stop buy and stretch your holiday budget even further with this deal!

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a family member, or your Secret Santa, Chocolates by Grimaldi in Grand Haven has the answer to all of your gift-giving dilemmas this holiday season.Their extensive selection of handcrafted gourmet gifts includes chocolate ensembles that are bound to please any palate. Featuring ingredients like buttery caramels and malt balls, as well as their chocolate covered potato chips and pretzels, the sets are designed to make gift giving effortless and delicious.

The Bookman bookstore in Grand Haven is really excited about all of their holiday offerings. The single most unique item that they have this year is the Moonpeace lunar calendar. This lovely work of art shows the phase of the moon for every day of the year, with special lunar notations for equinoxes, solstices, as well as full-moon and half-moon dates! Shop in-store or online for unique gifts all season long.

Coppercraft Distillery in Holland has some holiday gift ideas for the spirits lover on your list. Coppercraft Applejack comes to life with pure, ripe apples from Michigan’s famous Fruit Ridge. Their apples are fermented and distilled, then aged for two years in virgin oak barrels to create a sweet vanilla and butterscotch spirit with a hint of tart apple and spice. Their award-winning rye, Coppercraft Straight Rye Whiskey, moves across your palate, first with hints of cocoa and malt, then kicks in with a peppercorn spice that is distinctly rye and finishes smooth with a hint of sweetness. In addition to their bourbon, whiskey, gin, vodka and rum, they have a great selection of merchandise, including sweatshirts, bar glasses, and more. Stop into the distillery at for great gift ideas, or give a gift card if you can’t decide!

All Essence Restaurants are offering a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 purchased in gift cards through December 31st. Stop into Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well, and Grove in Grand Rapids and The Green Well in Rockford to take advantage of this offer.

Experience the joy of giving with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum GiftWorks programs throughout the holiday season! Each week provides a new project to create, wrap, and share with someone special. Bring the whole family to the museum Wednesdays through Saturdays between 10am and 2pm to make a gift each week through December 23rd.

Both Twisted Rooster and Wheelhouse have a December Gift Card Promotion through December 31st. Buy $25 in gift cards and get $5 bonus bucks back for yourself! Another good gift for this time of the year is catering for your holiday party or event. Twisted Rooster is offering a catering promotion, letting you choose from three delicious holiday packages starting at only $6 per person. All packages feed 20 people, and include meals such as BBQ ribs, Twisted Mac & Cheese, braised pork, and more. Give the gift of delicious food with Twisted Rooster and Wheelhouse!

Surround your loved ones in warm and cuddle-worthy luxury at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. The Wrapped in Warmth Package includes deluxe overnight accommodations, breakfast for two, hot chocolate and donuts, a JW flannel blanket, and a $50 Tanger Outlets gift card. This package is available through January 31st, 2018.

City Built Brewing in Grand Rapids is offering deals from now until Christmas. Buy a $50 gift card and receive an extra $10 gift card. Yearly memberships are also on sale for $50, and are good through December 31st, 2018. Come on in, grab a beer and a meal, and get some gifts for the cool people on your Christmas list.

Help preserve maritime history and give a gift that will be seen for generations with a gift donation to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. Maritime history is brought to life through a variety of diverse, family-friendly, interactive exhibits at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. Located in the former US Coast Guard Station, this landmark on the National Register of Historic Places entertains, enlightens, and instructs. Donations of any amount are accepted and can be made in the name of the gift recipient.

Tickets to an upcoming concert or a gift card to Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is a great gift this holiday season! They have announced concerts through May, and will have more added to their event calendar throughout the year. Give the gift of fantastic live music from Seven Steps Up!

Gifts in Northern West Michigan

Give the gift of northern Michigan wine with a bottle or two from Chateau Chantal in Traverse City. Their featured gift is their Naughty & Nice gift sets. Choose either red and white, and purchase them in festive Santa or elf pants holders. Of course, there’s even more wine and accessories to go around, so stop in or shop online.

The holidays are the perfect time to give and celebrate with wine, try new wines and see how pairing the right wine with your holiday meal can enhance the festivities. Don’t know where to start? Head to the tasting room at one of the nine distinct wineries along the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula wine trail. The tasting room staff can share ideas on wines, wine gifts, and more. In addition to buying wine, show someone you care by giving the gift of a getaway to the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula for the annual Winter Warm Up event on January 13th, 2018. Beat the winter blues, and savor delectable comfort food creations paired with wine. A variety of Old Mission Peninsula-based restaurants and businesses are getting in on the fun too, by offering dining and retail specials for event guests.

This holiday season, give the gift of family time and fun spent on the slopes of Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire. Whether you’re a black diamond expert or an absolute beginner, Shanty Creek features the best and most versatile skiing in northern Michigan. Variety is a common theme, and their distinct Michigan skiing experiences make them your best choice for your winter vacation getaway. Gift cards for skiing, lodging, and more are available online or by calling the resort.

Surprise your loved one with a trip to the Village of Walloon, including a stay at Hotel Walloon, gift certificate to the Barrel Back or Walloon Lake Inn, and a gift from Tommy’s pro shop. They’ll love their stay in northern Michigan and the memories they make along the way.

Visit Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for your holiday shopping needs. Give of the gift of a northern Michigan vacation with a lodging certificate, or stop by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and browse their gift shop. For the craft brew fan in your life, pick up a growler from one of the area’s craft breweries, and get it filled with a local beer. These gifts are perfect for those on your list who love northern Michigan and the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Give more than a gift this season; give an adventure! Located in downtown Charlevoix, Beaver Island Boat Company offers personalized gift cards catered towards your island experience. Whether you want to gift passenger tickets, or a historic island tour, the Beaver Island Boat Company is the gateway to your family’s next island getaway. If you can’t stop in, give them a call, and your gift certificate will be mailed to your doorstep.

Are you looking for unique holiday gifts? Downtown Charlevoix has plenty of unique stores, and there is something for everyone on your list. Whether you are looking for Michigan-themed gifts, unique artwork, children’s toys and accessories, yummy local food products, or something new to read, Charlevoix’s stores have a wonderful selection of holiday gift ideas.