Giant expansion to Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Craig’s Cruisers is the go-to location for family fun in West Michigan and it’s about to get better! They are currently in the middle of a giant expansion to their Grand Rapids location which, will bring in a slate of brand new games and new attractions. Maranda was able to go behind the curtain with Craig’s Cruisers and join them on their trip to the IAAPA Conference in Orlando, Florida to see what West Michigan can expect from the revamped family fun center.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Arcades, (IAAPA), is an annual trade show with over 9 miles of aisles showcasing the latest in rides, games, food and everything one can think of that is found at a park or family fun center. Maranda chats with Susie Storey of IAAPA to find out what is new at this year’s show. Her answer; virtual reality! Maranda then meets up with the Craig’s Cruisers crew as they show her to their first new attraction families have to look forward to, a brand new revamped laser tag course!

As Craig’s Cruisers continues their tour with Maranda of what’s coming in their expansion, they reveal their next addition, trampolines! Maranda chats with representatives from Shock Trampoline Parks about their innovative trampoline designs, their emphasis on safety, and how Craig’s Cruisers’ upcoming trampoline park will be one West Michigan has never experienced! Another great bonus at IAAPA is that all of their games are free to play so Maranda tries her hand at winning it big!

In addition to the all new, revamped laser tag course and trampoline park, Craig’s isn’t done yet! Their next addition coming to West Michigan will be a one of a kind ninja course! Maranda gets the chance to chat with Jonathan Lumb of Adventure Solutions to find out more about ninja courses, why kids love them, and what families can expect from the ninja course coming to Craig’s Cruisers.

Saving the biggest addition for last, Craig’s Cruisers reveals the family fun center will be putting in an indoor roller coaster! Maranda speaks with the designers of the coaster, what families can expect while riding it, and gives it a ride herself!