GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – What do a Yale graduate, a rock-climbing nanny, and a former model have in common? They all have their sights set on the Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., their future husband.

The much-anticipated 22nd edition of “The Bachelor” premieres, MONDAY, JAN. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on My ABC WOTV 4.

The 29 women who can be revealed are:

Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas

Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida

Rebecca (Becca), 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rebekah (Bekah), nanny, Los Angeles, California

Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Chelsea, 29, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine

Jacqueline, 26, research coordinator, New York, New York

Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer (Jenny), 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois

Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California

Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California

Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California

Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas

Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas

Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah

D’Nysha (Nysha), 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina

Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois

Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California

Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas

Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee