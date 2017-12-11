Giving back to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Thanks to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, we have one of the best hospitals in the entire country right here in West Michigan. However, this time of year, the needs for children who stay in the hospital over the holidays is even greater. Dr. Fahner and Dr. Sholler joined Maranda in-studio to discuss their work at the hospital, the progress they continue to make, and their hospital wish list.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Items that are most needed:

Art supplies

Adult & children’s coloring books

Games, Play-doh, and Play-doh toys

Gift cards

To donate to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital online, visit https://give.spectrumhealth.org/wishlist.