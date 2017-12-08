Exclusive sneak peek at “The Bachelor” Arie’s personal life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — As the season premiere of “The Bachelor” is approaching us, ABC is giving YOU an exclusive, never-before-seen-look into the newest bachelor’s persnoal life. This includes an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s life, his family and his love of racing. “The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie,” will air on MONDAY, DEC. 11 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Travel back to Arie’s memorable journey to find love with one of America’s favorite Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard (now Emily Maynard Johnson). Five years ago, Arie fell madly in love with Emily and was ready to get down on one knee to propose when his heart was broken. Relive one of the most heart-wrenching breakups in Bachelor history and discover how Arie finally got closure.

Arie’s father, two-time Indianapolis 500 Champion, Arie Luyendyk Sr., will weigh in on his son’s decision to find love again as the Bachelor. Arie admits that Emily was his last true love, and he will share why it has been so difficult for him to fall that completely in love again. His friends and family offer their insight into why they believe the second time around will be totally different.

“The Bachelor” premieres its 22nd season on MONDAY, JAN. 1 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

For those of you wondering who Arie is, here’s your chance to get to know #TheBachelor. Fall in love with Arie beginning Monday, Dec 11 on ABC! https://t.co/mpovf69LBV pic.twitter.com/OuGe0FvZqR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 5, 2017

“The Kissing Bandit,” as Arie was known during Emily’s season, showcased his legendary technique, but not every Bachelor’s kiss is as sweet. The “Worst Kisses in Bachelor History” will be featured.

Check in with the most popular Bachelor and Bachelorette couples for the latest on their love stories. What have Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, been up to in Dallas? Evan and Carly Bass, who met, fell in love and got married on “Bachelor in Paradise,” are eager to share exciting news about the upcoming birth of their baby. Fan favorites Sean and Catherine Lowe also have an update on their growing family. Finally, new parents Jade and Tanner Tolbert will introduce their baby girl to Bachelor Nation.

A special sneak peek at the women who hope to capture Arie’s attention and his final rose will be presented, as well as an exclusive preview of this season’s romance, tears and dreams of true love as Arie takes the wheel to start the journey to find his soul mate.

Tune into the season premiere of “The Bachelor” on MONDAY, JAN. 1 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!