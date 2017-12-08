Building a bright future: lessons beyond the classroom

By Published: Updated:

Heartlands’ Construction Technology Program has partnered with Ionia Public Schools, to provide unique opportunities for students. Students are building sheds in the Heartlands’ Construction Technology Program, allowing them to explore various options for a successful future career.  The program allows students to apply lessons from the classroom, while providing service to the community.  Each shed gives students an opportunity to receive feedback on how their skills match up to industry standards. Click the video above to learn more.

For more information on Heartlands’ Institute of Technology, click here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s