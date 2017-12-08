Building a bright future: lessons beyond the classroom

Heartlands’ Construction Technology Program has partnered with Ionia Public Schools, to provide unique opportunities for students. Students are building sheds in the Heartlands’ Construction Technology Program, allowing them to explore various options for a successful future career. The program allows students to apply lessons from the classroom, while providing service to the community. Each shed gives students an opportunity to receive feedback on how their skills match up to industry standards. Click the video above to learn more.

