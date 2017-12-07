Operation Good Cheer: ensuring foster children have a Merry Christmas

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On the first weekend of December, thousands of gifts landed in airports across the state, destined for foster children served by Samaritas and a huge volunteer effort coordinated by Operation Good Cheer. After children make their wish list of gifts, donors then purchase and wrap them, then volunteers including pilots and drivers deliver them.

Trisha Sverns of Samaritas and Rob Bailey from Teamster Horsemen Motorcycle Association, a longtime volunteer, joined Maranda to tell her about this year’s Operation Good Cheer.

Through their continuing partnership, every holiday season, children in foster care are ensured to have a Merry Christmas.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

