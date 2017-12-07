Give the gift of health this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Shopping for the perfect present can be a challenge, however, our friends at Priority Health have an idea that mixes practicality and care; the gift of good health! Rebecca Mason from Priority Health joined Maranda in-studio and shared some gift ideas that will encourage friends and family to stay healthy and active.
Some of her gift suggestions include:
- Athletic socks & Dry-fit shirts
- New water bottle
- A headband & headphones
- Latest gadgets in fitness trackers
