Give the gift of health this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Shopping for the perfect present can be a challenge, however, our friends at Priority Health have an idea that mixes practicality and care; the gift of good health! Rebecca Mason from Priority Health joined Maranda in-studio and shared some gift ideas that will encourage friends and family to stay healthy and active.

Some of her gift suggestions include:

  • Athletic socks & Dry-fit shirts
  • New water bottle
  • A headband & headphones
  • Latest gadgets in fitness trackers

