Mothers share their experiences in Pine Rest’s “Mother & Baby Program”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Pine Rest Christian Mental Health offers counseling, therapy, consultation and many more services for those in need of help. They are also one of the only few in the country that offer their “Mother & Baby Program”. This program is a short-term, intensive care for women who experience symptoms of postpartum depression and other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, (PMAD). Maranda took a trip to Pine Rest and spoke with three Moms who shared their experiences in the program and how their families have benefited.

To learn more about the Mother & Baby Program, visit https://www.pinerest.org/services/mother-baby-program-postpartum-depression-treatment/