GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All aboard! Celebration! Cinema is bringing back two holiday favorites to the big screen with “The Polar Express” and “Elf”. All apart of Flicks’ Festive Favorites, both movies can be seen from December 8 through December 10. Jenny Garone also gave a look ahead to another movie families should look out for this Holiday season in “Ferdinand” set to hit theaters December 15.

Click here for tickets to “Elf” or here for “Polar Express”.