Maranda helps ring in the holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Tis the season! It is time to Light Up Downtown with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rosa Parks Circle, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Maranda was live from downtown with a slew of holiday performances. First up, Good Tidings Caroling performed, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” to welcome in the holiday season.

The annual tree lighting in Downtown Grand Rapids also marks the opening of the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink. Gliding onto the ice first was the Western Michigan University Synchronized Skating Team for a performance.

It isn’t Christmas without a visit from Santa Claus! Also along for the ride was Mrs. Claus. Maranda caught up with Eva Aguirre Cooper to talk about this year’s Angel Tree Campaign and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Now through December 22, participating locations with holiday trees decorated with Angel Tree tags represent a child in need. Wherever you see an Angel Tree, take a tag and return an unwrapped gift to the Angel Tree site. Click here for more information on how you can give back.

Randy the Ice Guru is back and this year, he’s carving Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Even Maranda gets in on the fun and helps him carve some ice!