List: Christmas tree farms around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Deck your halls this season with the perfect Christmas tree from these top tree farms around West Michigan. Make the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree a fun and festive day for you and your family.

Church’s Tree Farm, 182 136th St., Grant, 231-834-7158

Open daily dawn to dusk. Take a hayride through 100 acre farm to find the perfect Christmas tree or pick from a pre-cut tree that’s ready to go. Before you leave, take a stop at their famous Moose House for some hot cocoa, snacks, and fresh roasted chestnuts.

Hart Tree Farm, 8760 Young NE, Rockford, MI 49341, (616) 874-7930

Opens Friday after Thanksgiving, Hours: M-F 12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat-Sun 9:00am – 5:00pm, Search through their 120-acre farm offering pre-cut trees, wreaths, garlands, and greens. Enjoy some family fun with their complimentary wagon rides, tree cleaning, and drilling free of charge. A food tent and farm animals are available on the weekends.

Horrocks Nursery Farms, 1776 N State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846, (616) 527-4842

Choose from a variety of Christmas trees u-choose & cut. Enjoy free wagon/sleigh rides, horse drawn hayrides, and their Christmas gift shop. Plus for $5 kids can enjoy the Christmas funhouse. Santa is in the Funhouse on the weekends and includes a bouncy houses, a pedal car racetrack, a snow mountain, a crazy roller, and much more!! November 17-December 23, 2017.

Lenderink Treefarm, 1401 House Road Belmont, MI 49306, (616) 887-8257 and a new Downtown Market location at 435 Ionia Ave. SW Grand Rapids.

Opens Friday after Thanksgiving- December17th, 10 am- 6pm. Specializing in “cut-your-own” and fresh, pre-cut Christmas trees. Choose a tree in their 150 lighted acres of many different selections of trees. Free greens are given with a tree purchase. Saws and tree shaking & bundling are provided for you. On weekends, there are free wagon rides, plus free hot chocolate & marshmallows at the bonfire. This place is also a great spot for hiking and exploring trails.

Red Flannel Christmas Tree farm, 507 Cedar Springs Avenue, Cedar Springs, MI 49319, (616) 696-7729

Season starts November 24th and ends December 10th. Only open weekends, Friday + Sun noon to dark, Saturday 9 am to dark.. Choose from fraser, douglas, balsam, concolor, canaan fir trees, and many more. Create special memories with your loved ones and cut your own Christmas tree. Have an enjoyable family experience with free horse drawn wagon/sleigh rides, free hayrides, and free hot chocolate and coffee. After you find the perfect tree, they will be free drilling, cleaning, and wrapping of your tree.

Stibitz Farms, 2909 White Lake Drive Whitehall, Michigan 49461, (231)-894-6341

Opens Friday November 24th, Open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday noon to 5pm. Choose from many different length trees. Order custom wreaths. Family weekend will be held in December. There will be coffee, hot cocoa, and cakes. Santa Claus will be there to see children from 2pm until 5pm that Saturday and Sunday.

List of other Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan:

Allegan County

Badger Evergreen, 902 26th St Allegan, Michigan 49010, (269)672-9515

Barager Pines Tree Farm, 2661 64th St Fennville, MI 49408, (269)857-4429

Ganges Tree Farm, 6732 121st Ave Fennville, MI 49408, (269) 543-3711

Janke Tree Farm, 2676 111th Ave Allegan, MI 49010,(269) 673-7367

Wild West Ranch, 2955 36 St, Allegan, MI 49010,(269)673-3539

Berrien County

Bredeweg Acres, 2268 W Rockey Weed Rd Stevensville, MI 49127, (269) 422-2731

Pinecrest Tree farm, 4403 Spring Creek Rd Galien, MI 49113 (269)545-8125

YuleTide Acres, 8466 M-62, Berrien Center, MI,(616)461-3111

Kalamazoo County

Badger Country Christmas Trees, 6800 Sprinkle Road, Portage, MI, (269)217-6740

Corstange Greenhouses, 1749 East Centre Ave Portage, MI 49002,(269)323-1094

Gusty Farms, 5275 S. 36th St Climax, MI 49034, (269-665-0112)

Motts Christmas Barn, 16540 S. 21st St Vicksburg, MI 49097, (269)649-0458

Stadt Family Tree Farm, 13105 M-89 Augusta, MI 49012, (269) 731-4494

Tree Tech Forestry Consultants, Inc 13105 E. M-89, Augusta, MI 49012, (269)731-4494

Kent County

Afresh Christmas Tree Co, 4990 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, (616) 975-7590

Heidi’s Farmstand, 11999 Cascade Rd, Lowell, MI 49331, (616)897-6707

Rockford Ace Hardware Urban Farm, 643 Northland Dr Rockford, MI 49341, (616)866-9155

Woodview Acres, 7788 19 Mile Rd Sand Lake, MI 49343, (616)696-2238

Muskegon County

Marty’s Christmas Trees, 3768 E. Broadway Muskegon, MI 49444, (231)773-4231

Montague Tree Farm, 3220 Fruitvale Montague, MI 49437, (231)894-2020

Windy Pines Tree Farm, 4271 Putnam Muskegon, MI 49445, (231)766-3553

Ottawa County

Bosch’s Countryview Nursery, Inc., 10785 84th Ave Allendale, MI 49401, (616)892-4090

Prince Tree & Nursery Farm Outlet, 5620 96th Ave Zeeland, MI 49464, (616)895-1099

Vormittag Family Tree Farm, 9121 Linden Dr Grand Rapids, MI 49534, (616)677-3605

Van Buren County

Bonamego Tree Farms, 58041 48th St Lawrence, MI 49064, (269)674-3541

Red Creek Tree Farm, 71522 County Road 215 South Lawrence, MI 49064, (269)674-3075

Tall Timbers Tree Farm, 56245 70th Street, Hartford, MI 49057, (269)463-5750

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery, 11121 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055, (888)MI-TREE