Farm-to-table dining: Local restaurants utilize fresh West Michigan ingredients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) —- Farm-to-table restaurants are not just a trend, they’re a lifestyle. Those looking for a farm-to-table meal are in for something truly delicious that just screams “West Michigan!” By dining locally, you’re supporting West Michigan farmers, butchers, bakers, and more. You can’t get a meal handcrafted with West Michigan ingredients just anywhere, so come with an empty stomach and prepare to feast.

Farm-to-Table Dining in Southern West Michigan

Salt of the Earth in Fennville is preserving the last of the season’s garden bounty, and looking forward to getting creative with winter root vegetables. They also ward off the late fall and winter chill with hand picked selections from their local farm-to-table wineries and cider houses. Visit their friendly bar and enjoy a scratch-made meal paired with a glass from their neighbors at Fenn Valley Vineyards, Virtue Cider, and Crane’s Winery.

Virtue Cider in Fennville crafts their ciders using apples grown locally. Michigan is one of the top-producing apple growing areas in the United States. Its climate mirrors that of great cider-making countries England and France, creating the perfect apples to make their signature cider. Virtue Cider celebrates this unique setting on Michigan’s Cider Coast by producing ciders made in traditional methods: using local fruit, making cider on a farm, and aging it in barrels.

Plank’s Tavern at the Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph is hosting an “East Meets West” Pairing Dinner on Thursday, November 16th. Enjoy a pairing dinner with cuisine you won’t find anywhere else in southwest Michigan, all made in house from scratch by their Executive Chef Elton Mann with ingredients from local vendors. The meal includes pairings with wine or sake. Space is limited, so call today to make your reservation!

12 Corners Vineyards in Benton Harbor is hosting their inaugural Nouveau Wine Release Party on Saturday, November 18th. Their winemaker Glen Greiffendorf will offer five new wine vintages from 2017. You’ll get the unique opportunity to sample wines right out of the barrel. The tastings will take place in the cellar and will be $5. Food will be available from Lake and Farmer, a new food truck out of St. Joseph. They will be serving hard cider braised brisket tacos with Michigan Apple salsa with poblano crema, bacon grilled cheese with Red Barn white cheddar and thick-cut bacon on english muffin bread. All items come from local bakeries and farms in Michigan. Help kick off this inaugural event with fresh West Michigan wine and food!

For over 20 years, Food Dance in Kalamazoo has been committed to building a thriving and sustainable local food system. They support artisans who practice craft food processes that have been around for generations, from growing, pickling, and raising to preserving, aging, and more. For Food Dance, it’s about the connection with the people and places that the food comes from. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, guests are served the freshest menu items in a casual and welcoming atmosphere.

Principle Food & Drink was founded with the belief that West Michigan is hungry for an establishment that brings together these key elements: the finest ingredients offered by the local farm community, dedicated hospitality professionals from the Kalamazoo area, and a creative craft cocktail program, all assembled in a comfortable space in downtown Kalamazoo. Indulge in fresh flavors, creatively crafted with time-tested technique.

Both the distillery and restaurant at Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks represent the farm-to-table concept. Journeyman is a certified organic distillery and they use locally-sourced grains for their distillation process. Their restaurant, the Staymaker, uses ingredients from local farms in their ever-evolving menu. They proudly partner with farmers, butchers, and other companies from Michigan and the surrounding states to ensure that they are serving you the freshest food possible. Have a great farm-to-table meal at the Staymaker while sipping some of the distillery’s farm-to-glass spirits!

Four Roses Cafe in Plainwell is owned and operated by Tom and Jan Rose. Tom has been in the restaurant business for 25 years, and has learned the importance of using quality products and fresh, local ingredients. The duo have created a delicious menu, featuring delicious greens, meats, seafood and desserts. See for yourself with a visit to Four Roses Cafe!

The Greater Lansing area sets the farm-to-fork table with multiple dining options from chefs using locally sourced ingredients. These restaurants feature ever-changing menus with an emphasis on local, seasonal, and creative food. You may even find handcrafted artisan cocktails made with one of the many Michigan spirits, or a dessert made in-house by a pastry chef.

In Southwest Michigan, you’ll find a collective of local artisans, specialty food vendors, growers of unique plant material, and more. Get whatever you need directly from the source, and support local farms in the process. While not exactly farm-to-table, local vendors have custom-designed holiday wreaths and arrangements that are made from local materials. Enjoy your holiday season with farm-to-house decorations!

More Farm-to-Table Dining in Southern West Michigan

Farm-to-Table Dining in Central West Michigan

Known for their seasonal cuisine and exceptional wine program, Reserve Wine & Food in Grand Rapids emphasizes quality and consistency across the board, in product, service, and the overall experience. With a menu rooted in classics, yet updated to today’s style of eating, look for dishes made from locally sourced ingredients at their peak. House made charcuterie, local cheeses, handmade pastas, and more make up the approachable menu, and complementing the food with a glass of wine is a surefire way to enjoy your meal.

Strategically placed at the gateway to Grand Rapids’ historic West Side, New Holland Brewing Company’s Knickerbocker Brewpub is a taste of many world traditions that have been rediscovered and presented with a fresh perspective. The Knickerbocker presents a rustic, seasonal menu showcasing local and regional agriculture and using old-world techniques.

The Wheelhouse features a contemporary twist on classic American bistro fare, with seasonal recipes inspired by their chef’s ongoing partnership with local suppliers. The distinctive menu is complemented by a list of artisan cocktails, select wines, and Michigan craft brews. Situated in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, the restaurant is as lively as its setting in the Arena Place district. The multi-faceted concept is your neighborhood “go-to” for leisure or business. The large bar and porch hosts over 85 seats, making it the perfect place to unwind after work or enjoy a pre-concert cocktail. Additionally, the versatility of the dining room provides a relaxing space for an intimate dinner, with a menu that appeals to the foodie in everyone.

At Bistro Bella Vita in Grand Rapids, their chefs are driven by passion, servant leadership, and, most importantly, exceptional dining experiences. It’s time to discover something fresh, and taste the commitment and creativity. Their specialty is Modern French and Italian Cuisine, made from scratch with as many sustainably-sourced ingredients as possible. Enjoy a diverse menu, with fresh pasta, seafood, pizzas, and more.

Grove in Grand Rapids considers the best meals as a celebration of honest food and the local people who are passionate about growing, raising, preparing, and savoring the bounty of the Earth’s harvest. They invite you to join the celebration! Delight your senses with artfully-crafted cuisine and enjoy impeccable service, intimate dining, and the pleasure that comes from celebrating community.

The JW Marriott’s signature Grand Rapids restaurant, six.one.six., offers a breathtaking blend of sophisticated urban ambience, palate-pleasing cuisine, fine wines, and perfectly-poured cocktails. Enjoy a delicious farm-to-table meal with locally sourced ingredients, prepared fresh for you. Also a feast for the eyes, warm woods, custom lighting, and modern decor help set the scene for a dinner party with friends or business partners.

Terra in Grand Rapids creates inspired, handcrafted foods that nurtures both the body and community. At Terra, they follow their passions and the seasons, to serve only the freshest, health-filled ingredients from the region’s most dedicated growers.

Twisted Rooster’s culinary team combines the freshest local ingredients and bold flavors to serve guests a tasty twist on classic American fare. They work with farms, butchers, and bakers, both near their home in Grand Rapids and throughout the state, to provide you with a farm-to-table meal. The menu’s combination of dynamic flavors paired with their mission for “Uncommon Hospitality” will leave you wanting more.

Founded in 2011 along the scenic Rogue River and White Pine Trail, Rockford Brewing Company believes in celebrating the drinking and food culture from around the world while utilizing the best West Michigan has to offer. They are very passionate about supporting the Michigan farming community and sourcing ingredients locally by working with local farms, bakeries, and butchers.

Coppercraft Distillery, an award-winning artisan spirits distiller based in Holland, re-opened its primary location at 184 120th Avenue to the public in May, with the addition of a full-service restaurant serving New American Cuisine. Providing guests an unprecedented experience that connects farm, plate, and glass, Coppercraft pairs locally and seasonally inspired ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails.

Chef Clark Frain of Butch’s Dry Dock in Holland keeps the menu at Butch’s “approachable while emphasizing unique and interesting menu items which keep people coming back.” At Butch’s, a majority of the food you eat is locally sourced. The fruits and vegetables are served within 24 hours of harvest from area farms. Chef Clark personally shops the Holland Farmers Market every Saturday andWednesday and has farm fresh deliveries to the restaurant every Monday andThursday. Working with locally sourced fresh produce does require a more creative and hands-on approach for the head chef. Menus must be decided on weekly and must leave room for reinvention if the produce requested meets any kind of challenges in the field. The upside is that locally-sourced food allows for greater flexibility and a quick turn around time for the more adventurous chef.

The DoubleTree by Hilton in Grand Rapids is home to Ganders, a delicious Michigan Farm-to-Table restaurant that specializes in American cuisine with a modern twist. At Ganders, their menu items are grown and sourced right here in the heart of Michigan. Their chefs take pride in their locally sourced ingredients and work with local vendors to create a variety of thoughtful entrees for guests to enjoy and savor.

The Muskegon area is ready to treat you to some farm-to-table goodness!Amanda’s Bequest Bed & Breakfast is home to Bygone Basics Culinary School, a truly unique cooking school located nearby in Montague. Relive an era when things were simpler, great food was made from scratch, and people knew what was on their plate. If you’re looking for some fruits and vegetables to take home for a nice meal (possibly with the knowledge that you gain from visiting Bygone Basics Culinary School), visit the Muskegon Farmers Market! Founded in 1884, the Muskegon Farmers Market has striven to bring the freshest foods and ingredients to your family! Their cooking classes will help you put those ingredients to good use. Muskegon’s diverse lineup of local food helps you get the most out of your next farm-to-table meal!

The largest farm-to-table area in Mecosta County is Stanwood, where you can find all your farm needs at the Amish shops. There are multiple shops that offer a wide variety of vegetables, baked goods, and delicious fresh food. Explore the area’s local farms and farmers markets for produce ranging from sweet corn to pumpkins and everything in between. Every year, these farms are growing new fruits and veggies while expanding their operations.

More Farm-to-Table Dining in Central West Michigan