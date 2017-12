GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- I love the holiday season and all of the traditions that come along with it! Crank up the Star 105.7 holiday tunes and get into the spirit. If you’re like me and have a young family now is the perfect time to start creating memories that will last a lifetime. Holiday traditions don’t have to be expensive or time consuming. Here’s five ideas you can start this season.

1. Bake Christmas cookies together

Baking is a great way to spend quality time with your loved ones. Get the girls together for a cookie swap or start this tradition with your kids. Let them help decorate the cookies. Holiday baking is a great way to teach your kids about “giving”. Let them help and then take them with you to give out baskets of cookies to neighbors, friends and teachers.

2. Collect special holiday ornaments & deck the tree

My husband and I started this tradition years ago. Every year we purchase a special ornament for each other for the tree. The ornament represents something we did that year, a milestone, favorite team etc. When we decorate the tree each year we love looking back at the memories and now buy special family ornaments for us and the kids.

3. Elf on the shelf

Have you tried Elf on the Shelf yet? This is a hillarious tradition to start with your kids. The idea is the magical elf appears in a new place each day after visiting the North Pole at night to report to Santa on your child’s behavior. It’s fun for parents too! You can plot out funny ideas with your spouse on what mischief your elf will get into.

4. New Christmas Pajamas

The kids love to open a gift on Christmas Eve. We also buy them new Christmas pajamas and let them open them before bed so they can wear them that night!

5. Special Christmas Activity

Plan an annual tradition with your family during Christmas break. Maybe it’s the Coopersville Santa Train, a visit to Deer Tracks Junction or a trip to see the Christmas Light Show at Fifth Third Ballpark. Whatever you decide make it special by making it an annual event.