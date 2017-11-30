Warning signs of a concussion; symptoms parents need to know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Concussions continue to be a prominent part of sports injuries. To help keep parents informed about what they are and how to treat them, Maranda was joined in-studio by friends from Athletico. Shannon Lubs and Tyler Martin are both doctors of Physical Therapy and shared, “a concussion occurs when there is a direct blow of force to the head that causes a change in mental status”. They also shared the importance of proper helmet fitting for sports that require them.

If a child has experienced a head injury, some signs to be aware of include:

– Experiencing dizziness and headaches

– Poor balance

– Difficulty tracking objects

– Sensitivity to sights and sound

Athletico also treats athletes with concussions along with other forms of physical therapy. For more information on Athletico and their services, visit www.Athletico.com