Holiday fun across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This holiday weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

The 2nd annual Light Up Downtown event happens on Friday, December 1, 2017. The event, which kicks off the winter season in Downtown, features the lighting of the holiday tree, the opening of the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink and a variety of holiday-themed activities. The fun begins at 5:00 PM.

Program highlights include:

Season’s Greetings with Mayor Bliss.

Holiday songs with Good Tidings Caroling.

FREE professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink opens to the public.

Performance by the Synchronized Skating Team of Western Michigan University followed by free ice skating lessons for kids!

Angel Tree Toy Drive led by WOOD TV‘s Eva Aguirre Cooper.

Music provided by event hosts Quinn Mathews and Gabriela de la Vega of WYCE.

Hot chocolate and food trucks available on-site.

Light Up Downtown Tips:

Stay and shop for all your holiday needs. Follow the sounds of the season up Monroe Center and explore South Division Ave. for First Fridays.

Plan ahead for parking to avoid wasting time looking for a space.

DASH and the Silver Line extended routes for the evening. Get around Downtown GR for free and park & ride to the event. Click here to see the DASH map for Friday, December 1st.

Rapid buses drop you off right in the action! Explore routes, 9, 11, 50 and more!

Maranda will broadcast her show Maranda Where You Live, live at 4:30pm

The event features a free visit with Santa and his reindeer, ice carving, Santa’s aquatic elves diving in the kelp forest and kids get to make their own enrichment for the animals

Saturday, December 2

10am-3pm

Dress up as your favorite Whoville character and join Saugatuck’s Festive Holiday parade which will be let by Whoville’s fabled Mayor as parade Marshall.

Saturday

1pm

Butler Street in downtown Saugatuck.

This annual event will feature a visit from Santa and his Mrs. and a few of their reindeer! Enjoy holiday stories and music from various choirs. There is no charge to attend the event, and reservations are not needed. Admission applies to see Louder Than Words and the Ford exhibits.

Sunday 1pm-4pm