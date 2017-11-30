Help feed your neighbors in a holiday food drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) –BIGGBY Coffee, along with Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan, will be collecting non-perishable foods to help community members facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

The goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that will be used to supplement the Mel Trotter food pantry through December, and also help additional area pantries. The drive will take place October 30-December 31, 2017.

Drop-off locations include Mel Trotter Ministries’ downtown location, the Mel Trotter Thrift Stores in Sparta and Jenison, or any BIGGBY COFFEE location in the greater Grand Rapids area.

For a complete list of food items and drop-off locations, click here.

Mel Trotter works to help anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness through rescue and restoration. For information on receiving assistance or donating, visit http://www.meltrotter.org or call 616-454-8249.