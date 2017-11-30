GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-During the holidays, our military men and women are often thousands of miles from home. The military provides the necessities to live for our troops, but gifts from home and from the heart bring smiles to those overseas. This holiday season, friends, family and supporters of the David Warsen Legacy Foundation packed care packages to send to military troops. The Warsen Family knows first hand how important supporting our troops is. Navy SEALs and East Kentwood High school graduate, David Warsen, died in 2012 while serving overseas. His family holds several community events throughout the year to keep Warsen’s legacy alive. For more information on how you can help, donate monetarily or volunteer, click here.

