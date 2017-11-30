Celebrate Christmas early at John Ball Zoo with Santa, reindeer and animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Celebrate Christmas early with some of your favorite furry friends at the John Ball Zoo’s Christmas for the Animals. On Saturday, December 2, the John Ball Zoo will host their annual holiday event which will welcome Santa Claus, his reindeer and a behind the scenes look at how zookeepers care for the animals.

The zoo will also be adorned in Christmas lights and kids will be able to get hands on with some of the animal enrichment exercises. The zoo will also be accepting donations to go towards the animals. Please consider donating from the wish list:

Donating online to support the zoo

Make a donation at Christmas for the Animals

Purchase an enrichment item

Sponsor an animal at the Zoo