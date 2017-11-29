Kent ISD Career Readiness: preparing students for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kent ISD Career Readiness is continually preparing students for the future. Bill Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Kent ISD joined Maranda in studio to talk about the importance of getting kids ready to join the workforce, the types of experiments they offer and their upcoming MiCareerQuest event. Maranda also chatted with Laura E lsner of MiCareerQuest about how companies can join in and what she loves about giving students this experience.

If you’re a business that would love to join, visit www.micareerquest.org