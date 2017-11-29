Help your children get the fuel they need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Helping your children to get the fuel they need for energize their body and their mind can be a challenge. Here are 3 tips to making healthy food more fun!

Smoothie Creations

Blend fat-free or low-fat yogurt or milk with fruit pieces and crushed ice. Use fresh, frozen, canned, and even overripe fruits. Try bananas, berries, peaches, and/or pineapple. If you freeze the fruit, you can even skip the ice!

Caterpillar Kabobs

Assemble chunks of melon, apple, orange, and pear on skewers for a fruity kabob. For a raw veggie version, use vegetables like zucchini, cucumber, squash, sweet peppers, or tomatoes.

Put Kids in Charge

Ask your child to name new veggie or fruit creations. Let them arrange raw veggies or fruits into a fun shape or design.

Because a healthy and balanced diet is important to overall fitness, proper nutrition is a key to providing the fuel kids needs to energize their day!!