Festive, healthy, and simple snacks for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The holidays are filled with being with your family and a lot of sweet treats. Rebecca Mason from Priority Health joined Maranda to showcase how you can get the best of both worlds with some healthy snacks that are still enjoyable for the entire family. Here are Rebecca’s recommendations:

Dip it. Kids love to dip; be it veggies in ranch dressing, apples in caramel or chips in salsa. Make dessert healthier and “dip-able” with this delicious Pumpkin Pie Dip. And the nutrition bonus? The pumpkin is a great source of vitamin A, which supports the immune system and can help keep your family healthy during the winter season. An apple a day. It’s been said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, so why not have fun with it? Encourage your kids to get creative and have them whip up a batch of Fruit Nachosfor dessert. The chocolate and caramel drizzle add just the right amount of sweetness, and everyone will get a healthy dose of fiber and antioxidants from the fruit! Skip the chips. Many of us enjoy a salty snack on occasion, but skip the chips and try edamame! A 1 1/8 cup serving of edamame pods has fewer calories and 8 less grams of fat than just one ounce of potato chips! You’ll also be consuming 9 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein, making it the perfect snack to power your family through a busy day of holiday festivities.