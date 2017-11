GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Tis the season to get out and give back! There are many benefits to volunteering in the community. Volunteer at AARP Michigan today, make an impact tomorrow. Experience the satisfaction and rewards of giving back to your community.

At AARP, you can:

-Get involved with interactive workshops and events.

-Help struggling 50 and older community members meet their basic needs.

-Advocate for issues important to older adults and their families.

Learn more!