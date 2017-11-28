KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOTV) The holidays are in full swing in Kalamazoo as thousands of kids and families gathered Bronson Park for the annual tree lighting. Maranda joined Mayor Bobby Hopewell on stage to count down to the illuminating tradition! While in Bronson Park, Maranda chatted with Mayor Hopewell about what he loves about the city’s tradition, spoke with some Disney princesses and some friends from Applebee’s who brought warm brownies for families.

A great way to get around downtown Kalamazoo during the holidays is by taking a ride on the Holly Jolly Trolley! The trolley makes several stops downtown making it easy for families to visit stores and restaurants. Maranda took a ride on the holiday adorned trolley with Sue Hugget from Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. to learn more about how transportation during the holidays just got easier.

Trolley hours:

November 29 to December 31

– Fridays – 4PM to 10PM

– Saturdays – 11AM to 10PM

– Sundays – Noon to 5PM

For more information about the Trolley and the route, click here. The Holley Jolly Trolley leaves City Hall/ Bronson Park at the top and bottom of every hour.

Every year on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus makes his trip around the world delivering presents to boys and girls. Well, Troy Thrash from Air Zoo, along with some special assistants joined Maranda in Bronson Park to give us an idea of how Santa is able to pull it off by showcasing a few experiments involving movement! Troy also previews their upcoming Winter Family Fun Days. Maranda also catches up with an ice carver and some baby huskies!

The annual tree lighting in Bronson Park marks the beginning of the holidays in Kalamazoo and families have made the sight a yearly tradition. Maranda spoke with Sean Fletcher of the Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department about what makes this ceremony so special to him and also spoke to families about what they love about Christmas in Kalamazoo.