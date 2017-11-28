GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-This giving Tuesday, make a difference and help a local non-profit. Here’s a list of easy ways you can give back. Click on “DONATE HERE” to give and learn more about each non-profit.

LORI’S VOICE

Lori’s Voice is a West Michigan non-profit providing equipment, resources, and medical assistance to children with neuromuscular, degenerative diseases, and mobility issues. The organization evolved from Lori Hastings’ love for children.Many people don’t realize the challenges young people face when living with a disability. Living with a disability herself, Lori understands that medical needs that are not covered by insurance. Help make life easier for a children with special abilities. DONATE HERE.

CIRCLE THEATRE GRAND RAPIDS

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids brings some of the most talented local actors to the stage, to entertain West Michigan audiences. Their mission is to enrich, entertain and educate community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. On Giving Tuesday, every dollar raised, up to $1,000, will be matched. Circle Theatre Grand Rapids reaches more than 25,000 people each year. DONATE HERE.

IM KIDS 3RD MEAL

IM Kids 3rd Meal is committed to ending childhood hunger in Ionia and Montcalm counties. In Ionia County 1 in 5 children are food insecure, and in Montcalm County 1 in 4 are food insecure. The 3rd Meals are prepared by volunteers at the H.O. Steele Education Center, delivered to schools in the afternoon and then distributed to the students before they are dismissed for the day. Each 3rd Meal is a well-balanced, ready-to-eat evening meal. Students receive a 3rd Meal each school day. DONATE HERE.

BIGGBY COFFEE and MEL TROTTER MINISTRIES’ FOOD DRIVE

Grab your morning coffee, and give back to a great cause. BIGGBY Coffee, along with Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan, will be collecting non-perishable foods to help community members facing food insecurity during the holiday season. From now through December 31, 2017, drop off non-perishable food items that will be used to supplement the Mel Trotter food pantry through December, and also help additional area pantries. Drop-off locations include Mel Trotter Ministries’ downtown location, the Mel Trotter Thrift Stores in Sparta and Jenison, or any BIGGBY COFFEE location in the greater Grand Rapids area.

FAMILY PROMISE

Family Promise of Grand Rapids works to engage community and faith-based organizations in ending homelessness. Family Promise helps families with children find permanent housing through programs and mentors. Family Promise works to help families achieve self-sufficiency, so that children do not continue to cycle through the community’s homeless emergency system. DONATE HERE.

ANGEL TREE

With many families facing economic hardships, times can be tight during the holidays. The goal of the toy drive is to reach 25,000 local children by collecting toys to brighten their holiday season. Now through December 22, participating locations will display a holiday tree decorated with Angel Tree tags that represent a child or teenager who might not otherwise receive any gifts this holiday season. Take a tag and return an unwrapped gift to the Angel Tree site. CLICK HERE FOR ANGEL TREE LOCATIONS.

ELNC

All children deserve quality preschool education, regardless of their family’s income. Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative works to ensure that local children are able to thrive developmentally and educationally, allowing them to fully embrace their potential. The organization targets neighborhood partners with technical, developmental and educational support to increase early educational resources for vulnerable children. DONATE HERE.

DAVID WARSEN LEGACY FOUNDATION

After local Navy SEAL, David Warsen was killed in Afghanistan in 2012, his family started the David Warsen Legacy Foundation. Warsen was a graduate of East Kentwood High School. Help support a local fallen hero, and give to the David Warsen Legacy Foundation. DONATE HERE.

CRASH’S LANDING

Crash’s Landing is Grand Rapids’ largest shelter for at-risk and stray cats. Crash’s Landing is devoted to taking cats without a home and putting them in a loving and caring environment. Many have been abused, abandoned or neglected. With more than 80 cats to take care of, the monthly budget is over $14,000 for medical supplies, food, rent and utilities. DONATE HERE.

HUMANE SOCIETY OFWEST MICHIGAN

Humane Society of West Michigan, a 501(c)3 non profit organization, assisting more than 8,000 animals annually. The HSWM is 100% donor-funded. The mission is to support and rescue hurt, abused and abandoned animals, and find them a forever home. Additional programs help reduce pet overpopulation, provide assistance to low income pet owners, behaviorally assess animals and reunite lost pets with their owners. DONATE HERE.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES WEST MICHIGAN

What hunger will you feed today? Through more than 35 programs, Catholic Charities West Michigan feeds not only the hunger for food, but the hungers for love, peace, security, and unity. The organization provides programs in Western Michigan, and offers a variety of services ranging from prevention and education, to crisis intervention. DONATE HERE.

THE FIRE HUB

A first of its kind non-profit, The Fire Hub blends a restaurant with large gardens to grow food for local schools, and a food pantry to help those less fortunate. The rear section of the building works as a food pantry in conjunction with the Food Bank of South Central Michigan, distributing food from shelves to those less fortunate. Secondly, farmable land adjacent to the building will be cultivated to grow food. Food grown will provide a free salad bar for downtown schools in Battle Creek. The third initiative is an initiative to support local charities through restaurant patrons. The Fire Hub Restaurant will provide 80% of all dining profits back to local charities. DONATE HERE.

LIGHTS FOR LOVE

Comfort and safety are essential to patient care and delivery. They’re also why supporting this year’s Lights of Love campaign is so important. Holland Hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary will host the 2017 campaign benefiting two worthy causes. The first is purchasing vein-locating devices for the Boven Birth Center and Spine Orthopedics unit. The second is equipping doctors and supporting staff with specialized neonatal manikin, for education and training, nurturing safer care for the littlest patients. DONATE HERE.

GILDA’S CLUB GR

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends undergoing a cancer journey, or those grieving a death.

$8 covers one meal for family of 4

$16 covers two meals for a family of 4

$32 covers a month of family meals for a family of 4 attending once a week DONATE HERE

GROW

Grand Rapids Opportunity for Women (GROW) connects women in the community with mentors, business coaches, counselors, and peers. GROW offers people in the community the opportunity to tap into their expertise and network with other business leaders. GROW offers professional advice, comprehensive services that support business assessment, planning, training and education. DONATE HERE.

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

The American Heart Association West Michigan provides education, resources and support to help eliminate the fact that heart disease is the #1 killer among women. Show that you have Grand Rapids at heart, and donate at the link below. DONATE HERE.

GOODWILL OF GREATER GRAND RAPIDS

For more than 20 years, Goodwill Grand Rapids has offered CNA training for individuals to gain the skills and knowledge to pass the state certification exam and gain employment. On this Giving Tuesday, all monetary donations will go to the CNA training program. DONATE HERE.

KITCHEN SAGE

Tommy FitzGerald, known for the inaugural Juice Ball charity event, is focused on bringing his passion for cooking to the next generation. Kitchen Sage is a culinary leadership program offered for those looking to start a career in the hospitality and food service industries. Students receive hands-on skill training, done in a commercial kitchen, along with time provided to refine skills in Kitchen Sage’s JobLab, DONATE HERE.

WOMEN AT RISK

Human trafficking is not only a world-wide problem, it’s an issue right here in West Michigan. Women At Risk International (WAR) unites and educates men and women to create circles of protection and hope around those at risk. WAR, located here in West Michigan, helps to equip women with the skills they need to become economically free, and become empowered after traumatic experiences. DONATE HERE.

WOMEN’S RESOURCE CENTER

Women’s Resource Center advocates for women to achieve economic independence through meaningful employment. The WRC partners with people throughout West Michigan to purposefully transform the employment outcomes for all women. Advocate for women in the workplace, and donating on this Giving Tuesday. DONATE HERE.