The best elf on the shelf ideas of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It’s that time of year! Santa has sent out thousands and thousands of his best scout elves to keep an eye on the children until Christmas, and many of them have made a home here in West Michigan!

Now it’s time to share what your Elf on the Shelf is up to. We want to see the mischievous moments, silly hiding spots and fun ways your Elf on the Shelf is keeping busy this season.

Send your Elf on the Shelf photos to info@wotv4women.com or share them on our Facebook page. We are creating a fun gallery of Elf on the Shelf ideas from across West Michigan from local families! You may see your elf in the spotlight right here on wotv4women.com.

2017 Elf on the shelf ideas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Edgar the Elf from Greenville: wrapped up in a blanket, braved the cold refrigerator, and turned our gallon of milk GREEN with his magic! Our boys thought it was hilarious, but wouldn't touch the milk! Credit: Dee Morrison Justice the lef from Hastings has two pics to share! Click next to see Day 2... One the first night, our Elf brought our son some Magic Elf Seeds and everything needed to plant those seeds! Credit: Jaime Justice Justice the elf's magic continues on day 2: Then, the next day, there was a crop of cookies in the planter! Credit: Jaime Justice Chippy and snowflake having fun with their minion friends in Grandville! Credit: Janet Taylor Belle taking a pirate ship joy road through the china cabinet in Grand Rapids. Credit: Carly Munoz Sherbet Angelpants and his reindeer Sugar had nutcrackers on special in the Shopkins store in Grand Rapids. They brought new nutcracker ornaments! Credit: Brooke Jevicks Buddy the elf and his reindeer, Candy Cane, drew antlers on the kids photos and glued red Rudolf noses on them! Buddy and Candy Cane reside in Hudsonville. Credit: Jamie Peltier Chippie the elf, Caledonia, MI likes cuddling with my son's cat "warblade cat." Credit: Shannon Thomas McCollum Frank the elf meets his new friends... in bed? (Grand Rapids, MI) Credit: Katie Hop Pickel the elf decided it would be fun to take a marshmallow bath ☺ (Plainwell) Credit: Sheilla Knapp Frank the elf meets the villains of Doctor Who. (Grand rapids) Credit: Katie Hop Frank the elf rides mom's horse from the 80's. (Grand Rapids, MI) Credit: Katie Hop Frank the elf takes a swing! (Grand Rapids) Credit: Katie Hop Our Elf Ralph tried to eat my daughter gingerbread house, the next night Reighdeer on the Roof was told by Santa he needed to protect the house. (Grand Rapids Michigan) Credit: Brenda Bultema Tootles reading to his friends for his Book It Slip to Pizza Hut. (Saranac, MI) Credit: Kim Pritchard Delinsky Lloyd the elf bought a new puzzle and started it for the kids in Middleville, MI. Credit: Beth 'Wolters' Knowles The Force has Awakened in The Elves! Floki Loki and GingerLou can't wait for the new Star Wars movie. (Battle Creek, MI) Credit: Tracy Towery-Sajtar Nicolas Nickels wraps up the tree in Parma Michigan. Credit: Amanda Wells Our Elfy making Selfies with his buddy's. Credit: Joseph Towery Little Nicky "our elf" playing Twister with his best friends Snow "Santa's Christmas Kitty" and Prancer "our reindeer". Credit: Joseph Towery Here is Meredith. She's in Hudsonville. Prior to this night, my 1 & 3 year old knocked her from the tree. So Santa put Meredith on bed rest due to a broken leg. So Meredith brought them a countdown until the days Santa will be at our house!! Credit: Tera Shepard Meet Ruby. She lives in Jenison with us. She loves to get into trouble and make all sorts of messes. Each night she writes the girls a note. Each Elf Antic plays off the night before. This time, she was hungry after being captured by Lego Superhero Minifigures. She used German noodles, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, and candy to make her a meal 🙂 Credit: Joy Cottrell

Send Your Elf on the Shelf Photos

What to send:

1.) Elf photo

2.) Photo description

3.) Elf’s name

4.) City where you live

Email: info@wotv4women.com OR post on them on our Facebook page.

Here are some more fun ideas for your elf on the shelf:

Day 3 – Thomas relaxing after our long car ride home. #thomastheelf #elfontheshelf #christmas2017 #traditions #momof3girls#elfshenanigans #elfseason #holiday A post shared by Jessica (@jessicapalmer79) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Day 2 #elfontheshelf A post shared by Amanda VanDusen (@lasvegas_clevergirl) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST