The best elf on the shelf ideas of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It’s that time of year! Santa has sent out thousands and thousands of his best scout elves to keep an eye on the children until Christmas, and many of them have made a home here in West Michigan!

Now it’s time to share what your Elf on the Shelf is up to. We want to see the mischievous moments, silly hiding spots and fun ways your Elf on the Shelf is keeping busy this season.

Send your Elf on the Shelf photos to info@wotv4women.com or share them on our Facebook page.  We are creating a fun gallery of Elf on the Shelf ideas from across West Michigan from local families!  You may see your elf in the spotlight right here on wotv4women.com.

What to send:

1.) Elf photo

2.) Photo description

3.) Elf’s name

4.) City where you live

Email: info@wotv4women.com OR post on them on our Facebook page.

Day 2 #elfontheshelf

A post shared by Amanda VanDusen (@lasvegas_clevergirl) on

 

