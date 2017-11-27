Learn life-long lessons to success through organized sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you know, that in addition to the many physical benefits of organized sports, your child can also learn life-long tools for success?

Starting a child in an organized sport gives them a healthy habit of physical activity to see them right through to adulthood and help them ward off many age- and weight-related ailments. Even before adulthood, teens who take part in sports are less likely to smoke, do drugs or abuse alcohol.

Teamwork is found throughout our daily lives, in our community organization and work place. Organized sports can teach children to trust and rely on others to achieve common goals, value everyone’s individual strengths and put collective needs before individual wants.

Learning the rules and techniques of a new sport and training for a particular purpose can give a child self-discipline that they can employ both on and off the field. Sports often help children learn that working hard helps them to achieve a goal.