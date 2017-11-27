Be inspired! See how West Michigan is helping local residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) In this special edition of Where You Live, Maranda showcases inspiring stories by kids and for kids. First, she shows us a coat donation happening at Hope Academy in Grand Rapids. Then, she takes us to Park Elementary in Hudsonville to check out a cafe ran by students.

Hope Network helps people overcome their physical and mental challenges. Now, with their newly opened center in Holland, they can help out families along the Lakeshore even more!

Next time your family takes a trip to Celebration! Cinema North, take a walk upstairs and you’ll see a 23 foot wide Disney puzzle made up of over 40,000 pieces. Maranda got to meet the artist and talked about how she put it together.

Maranda recently met a group of heroes who are generously giving back to kids in the form of books.

The Samaritas New American Services Program collaborates with local churches and helps newly arrived refugees learn English along with many other services. On a recent trip to the east side of the state, Maranda was able to meet a group of women from Syria engaged in a sewing class as they made English their second language.