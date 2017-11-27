8th annual CMA Country Christmas on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Country Music queen Reba McEntire will debut as host for the eighth annual “CMA Country Christmas” event from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 8 p.m. The two-hour holiday music celebration airs on My ABC WOTV4 and will feature performances by McEntire and a lineup of today’s best in Country sharing their favorite sounds of the season.

#CMAchristmas lineup includes Country Music's biggest stars – visit https://t.co/R8rwzToEcE for the full lineup and ring in the holiday season Mon, Nov. 27 at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork 🎅 pic.twitter.com/tyWc4kWtul — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2017

Performances include:

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

CB30

Dan + Shay

Brett Eldridge

Alan Jackson

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Dustin Lynch

Cece Winans

Trisha Yearwood

Chris Young

Watch the 8th annual CMA Country Christmas tonight at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!