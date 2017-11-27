8th annual CMA Country Christmas on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Country Music queen Reba McEntire will debut as host for the eighth annual “CMA Country Christmas” event from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 8 p.m. The two-hour holiday music celebration airs on My ABC WOTV4 and will feature performances by McEntire and a lineup of today’s best in Country sharing their favorite sounds of the season.
Performances include:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Bryan
- CB30
- Dan + Shay
- Brett Eldridge
- Alan Jackson
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Dustin Lynch
- Cece Winans
- Trisha Yearwood
- Chris Young
Watch the 8th annual CMA Country Christmas tonight at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!