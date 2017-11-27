8th annual CMA Country Christmas on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Published: Updated:
Credit: CMA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Country Music queen Reba McEntire will debut as host for the eighth annual “CMA Country Christmas” event from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 8 p.m. The two-hour holiday music celebration airs on My ABC WOTV4 and will feature performances by McEntire and a lineup of today’s best in Country sharing their favorite sounds of the season.

Performances include:
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Bryan
  • CB30
  • Dan + Shay
  • Brett Eldridge
  • Alan Jackson
  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Dustin Lynch
  • Cece Winans
  • Trisha Yearwood
  • Chris Young

Watch the 8th annual CMA Country Christmas tonight at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s