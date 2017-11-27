10% off 2018 Gazelle Girl run, TODAY ONLY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — This April marks the 6th annual Gazelle Girl run, and the time to register is now! Gazelle Girl is offering an exclusive Cyber Monday deal where you can take 10% of your registration. This fantastic event brings together women from all over West Michigan in an inspiring, one-of-a-kind experience!

2018 Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k, or 5k

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Pictures from the 2017 race >>> http://wotv4women.com/2017/04/24/photos-gazelle-girl-half-marathon-2017/