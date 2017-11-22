Samaritas aids 18 adoptions for older children, sibling groups, and children with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Michigan Adoption Day is held each year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, on November 21, Samaritas oversaw 18 long-awaited adoptions for older children, sibling groups, and children with special needs.

Each year, Samaritas works to find adoptive homes and forever families for approximately 500 children in foster care. Natalie Roelfzema of Samaritas sat down with Maranda to discuss Samaritas’ efforts and the importance of foster care adoption.

>>> Take a look in the video above.