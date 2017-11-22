Maranda’s getting in the holiday mood!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This holiday weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Opens for the season Friday night!

Weather permitting

Ad​ults (ages 18+): $3.00

Youth: $1.00

The City of Kalamazoo’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will again be held at Bronson Park, the heart of Kalamazoo. The Mayor, City Commissioners, City Manager and Santa Claus will attend to read “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, light Kalamazoo’s Christmas trees, and kickoff what is sure to be another great holiday season!

Tentative Event Schedule*

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Kids Craft Tent sponsored by Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Live Reindeer from GG Reindeer Farm

Ice Carving by The Ice Brigade

Sled Dogs

5:20 – 6:00 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony Live on WoodTV at 5:45 p.m.



6:00 – 6:20 p.m.

Live Holiday Festivities

6:20 – 7:00 p.m.

Live Holiday Music with Yolanda Lavender

6:20 – 7:30 p.m.

Live Reindeer

Live Art by Bonus Saves

Pictures with Santa Sponsored by Kalamazoo Candle

Sled Dogs

East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

This original ballet, based on Clement C. Moore’s familiar poem and set to traditional holiday music, has become a Thanksgiving Weekend tradition in Grand Rapids. Mischievous mice, dancing stockings, magical toys and Santa with his prancing reindeer combine to create a wonderful hour of family entertainment. Even the youngest members of your family will enjoy this show! The audience is welcome to join Santa and the cast on stage after the performance so don’t forget your camera!

Friday, November 24, 2017 @ 7 PM

Saturday, November 25, 2017 @ 11 AM & 3 PM

Sunday, November 26, 2017 @ 3 PM

Mark your calendars and grab your teddy bears for another teddy bear breakfast. Especially fun for kids ages three to eight years old. Enjoy breakfast; visit with Santa; bring your teddy bear for a check-up; and more at Festival of Trees.

Reservations recommended: 231-720-2580 for tickets

Saturday morning 8:30am

Tickets: $12 adults, $7 per child ages 17 and under

Friday at 7:30pm

Saturday at 7:30pm

Sunday at 2pm