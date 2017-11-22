Maranda’s getting in the holiday mood!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This holiday weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

 

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink

  • Opens for the season Friday night!
  • Weather permitting
  • Ad​ults (ages 18+): $3.00
  • Youth: $1.00

Kalamazoo Tree Lighting

The City of Kalamazoo’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will again be held at Bronson Park, the heart of Kalamazoo. The Mayor, City Commissioners, City Manager and Santa Claus will attend to read “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, light Kalamazoo’s Christmas trees, and kickoff what is sure to be another great holiday season!

Tentative Event Schedule*

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

5:20 – 6:00 p.m.

  • Tree Lighting Ceremony
    • Live on WoodTV at 5:45 p.m.

6:00 – 6:20 p.m.

  • Live Holiday Festivities

6:20 – 7:00 p.m.

6:20 – 7:30 p.m.

 

CARE BALLET presents TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

This original ballet, based on Clement C. Moore’s familiar poem and set to traditional holiday music, has become a Thanksgiving Weekend tradition in Grand Rapids. Mischievous mice, dancing stockings, magical toys and Santa with his prancing reindeer combine to create a wonderful hour of family entertainment. Even the youngest members of your family will enjoy this show! The audience is welcome to join Santa and the cast on stage after the performance so don’t forget your camera!

  • Friday, November 24, 2017 @ 7 PM
  • Saturday, November 25, 2017 @ 11 AM & 3 PM
  • Sunday, November 26, 2017 @ 3 PM

Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a Teddy Bear Breakfast

Mark your calendars and grab your teddy bears for another teddy bear breakfast. Especially fun for kids ages three to eight years old. Enjoy breakfast; visit with Santa; bring your teddy bear for a check-up; and more at Festival of Trees.

  • Reservations recommended: 231-720-2580 for tickets
  • Saturday morning 8:30am
    Tickets: $12 adults, $7 per child ages 17 and under

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre presents Disney’s Little Mermaid!

  • Friday at 7:30pm
  • Saturday at 7:30pm
  • Sunday at 2pm

