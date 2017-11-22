BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-This Thanksgiving, many people will gather around the dinner table for turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. Unfortunately, thousands of families won’t experience this meal due to lack of resources. To help make Thanksgiving dinner a reality for more families, Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s, The Fire Hub is offering free dinner for those in need.

The grand opening for The Fire Hub was held in May, 2017. It’s located inside the refurbished Fire Station #4 on Kendall Street at Dickman Road in Battle Creek. A portion of the Fire Hub’s profits (80 percent) benefits local charities, including a food pantry that is located in the refurbished fire house.

The Fire Hub is located at 175 S Sheldon in Battle Creek. For more information visit http://www.firehubbc.com