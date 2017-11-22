Help stop fraud and protect our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Veterans are often scammed through phony benefits or investments. Con artists use tactics that hit veterans hearts and wallets.

Consider these AARP tips:

-Check out the credentials of anyone offering investment advice.

-Be aware that con artists capitalize on patriotism to scam people. Just because the word “veterans” is in the name of a charity doesn’t mean it’s legit.

-If you get a phone call from someone requesting personal information don’t give it out. Rather, hang up and check with the VA directly.