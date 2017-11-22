Governor Snyder signs new age legislation for preschool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With new legislation signed by Governor Snyder, qualifying children who turn 4 years old by December 1 can now go to preschool for free. Until recently, the deadline for turning 4 was Septmeber 1.

Thanks to this change, families are eligible to fill the newly opened spots in the Great Start Readiness Programs across Kent County. Ron Koehler, the Assistant Superintendent of Kent ISD along with Joy Walczak and her newly eligible grandson joined Maranda in-studio to talk about how this change could positively impact families.

To learn more about Great Start Readiness Program at Kent ISD or to get your child enrolled in preschool, visit: preschool.kentisd.org or call 616-447-2409