Governor Snyder signs new age legislation for preschool

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With new legislation signed by Governor Snyder, qualifying children who turn 4 years old by December 1 can now go to preschool for free. Until recently, the deadline for turning 4 was Septmeber 1.

Thanks to this change, families are eligible to fill the newly opened spots in the Great Start Readiness Programs across Kent County. Ron Koehler, the Assistant Superintendent of Kent ISD along with Joy Walczak and her newly eligible grandson joined Maranda in-studio to talk about how this change could positively impact families.

To learn more about Great Start Readiness Program at Kent ISD or to get your child enrolled in preschool, visit: preschool.kentisd.org or call 616-447-2409

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s