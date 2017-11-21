Mel Trotter Ministries to host a FREE Thanksgiving dinner for thousands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It’s Thanksgiving season and Mel Trotter Ministries is continuing its gracious tradition and giving back to the community for everyone’s favorite fall holiday. Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting a FREE MEAL for anyone in the greater Grand Rapids community who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal. The dinner will take place at the DeVos Convention Center on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

From warm delicious turkey to mouthwatering mashed potatoes and gravy, the 21st annual Thanksgiving Community Meal will be enjoyed by more that 1,000 people! The home style feast will be served by around 750 volunteers and is FREE for everyone. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will consist of over 1,500 lbs. of turkey, 1,260 lbs. of mashed potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy, 200 pies and many more delicious sides and desserts.

More information on this event at http://www.meltrotter.org.

 

