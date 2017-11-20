Spend the holidays at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Happy holidays and happy holiday shopping! Maranda takes the show on the road to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan to give families a Christmas shopping guide and ideas to spend time together. Melissa Morang of Great Lakes Crossings takes Maranda through a tour of their latest holiday attraction, “Santa’s Flight Academy”. In this interactive experience, kids are able to join Santa’s elves in helping him prepare for his trip around the world on the night before Christmas.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is filled with over 185 stores making it the ideal one stop shop this Christmas. In the video, Melissa Morang showcases some of this season’s hottest gifts ranging from Vera Bradley to Amazon’s latest tech devices. She also reminds us that with the Passport to Shopping, there are even more discounts to take advantage of on top of their deals.

The newest attraction at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is Round1 Bowling & Amusement. This Japanese style arcade and bowling alley is the first of its kind in Michigan with 60,000 square feet filled with games, billiards, ping pong, karaoke and food. Steve Barlow gives Maranda a tour of the innovative arcade and as they bowl a few frames and play some games.

“Mex” is the newest restaurant at Great Lakes Crossings and Maranda got the chance to make their trademark guacamole. Check it out!