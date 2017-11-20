3 Ways to Stay Motivated for a Healthy Lifestyle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Many of us set health and wellness goals that we end up falling short of achieving. After all, how many times have you said, “I’ll start my diet on Monday,” or “I’ll begin exercising next week.”

Although you have good intentions when setting these goals – and may even follow through with the goals for a period of time – it can be easy to fall back into your old routine due to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In order to stay on the path of health and wellness, it is important to find ways to stay motivated. For some inspiration, check out the three tips highlighted below:

Make a plan

The goal you decide to embark on – whether it be eating healthier, losing weight or just exercising more – will be easier to stick to if you put together a detailed plan. Doing this not only helps you look at the big picture but also provides steps on how to achieve that goal on a day to day basis.

For example, if your goal is to eat healthier, make a list of healthy meals you want to eat as well as the ingredients you’ll need to accomplish this task. Conversely, if your goal is to start a new exercise program, put together a strategy for how this can realistically be achieved, like blocking out time on your calendar each week.

Lastly, when making your plan, make sure to assemble a list of reasons why you want to accomplish your health and wellness goal. This can include general reasons like “to live a healthy lifestyle” as well as more specific reasons like “to fit into an old pair of jeans.” Regardless of what the reasons are, make sure to keep the list handy so you can pull it out when you are feeling unmotivated.

Track and celebrate progress

Making a plan to help you achieve your health and wellness goal is a good start, but tracking your progress can keep you inspired.

If your goal is to eat healthier, track your progress by making notes of your meals, weight loss, increases in energy, improvements in your mood, etc. Keeping track of these things will give you real results to look back on when you are feeling unmotivated. In addition to tracking progress, don’t forget to reward yourself when progress has been made! For instance, if you maintain healthy eating habits or an exercise routine for 30 days, consider rewarding yourself with a dinner out to your favorite restaurant or by purchasing something that will help you continue your healthy lifestyle, like a new cook book or workout gear.

Try different approaches

Last but not least, one of the best ways to stay motivated is to try different approaches. Eating the same meals or doing the same exercises day after day can get boring, but trying new things can help you stay on track.

If cardio is part of your exercise program, get off the treadmill every once in a while and run outside with a friend or your dog. On the other hand, if you are eating chicken salads every day, try a new recipe, different proteins or seasonings. The change of pace in your routine can help keep you stay engaged and committed to your original goals.

Find your motivation…

