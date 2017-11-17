Super heroes, Santa & Annie – great weekend for Maranda family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Marvel fans, assemble! Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes comes to Van Andel Arena Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19 in a stage show that brings together Spider-Man, the Avengers, and for the first time ever, the Guardians of the Galaxy in a race to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the evil hands of Loki.

Van Andel Arena

Tonight – 7pm

Saturday – 11am, 3pm & 7pm

Sunday – 1pm & 5pm

The West Michigan holiday season will officially kick-off with the Art Van Santa Parade, presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees. The Jaycees are excited to announce the theme for this year’s parade will be “A Very Merry Mitten”. Downtown Grand Rapids will be filled the sweet sounds of local marching bands, carolers, and local performers. Entrants for the 2017 event will create unique entries around the theme, including costumes, music and floats based on popular & classic holiday songs. Thousands of parade-goers will be watching as the Parade makes its way down the streets of Grand Rapids. The parade will be broadcast LIVE on WOOD TV8 starting at 9am.

Saturday – 9am

Downtown Grand Rapids

Head to GRAM and enjoy free admission to the Museum, birthday cake and refreshments, art-making activities during Drop-in Studio: Pop Art Screenprints, pop-up creative spaces, and more.

Birthday Cake in GRAM’s Auditorium – 10:00am – 12:00pm

– 10:00am – 12:00pm Party Hat Making in GRAM’s Lobby – 10:00am – 4:00pm

– 10:00am – 4:00pm Drop-In Tour – 11:00am – 12:00pm

– 11:00am – 12:00pm Screen Printing in GRAM Studio – 11:00am – 4:00pm

– 11:00am – 4:00pm Drop-In Tour – 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

In the midst of the 1930s, Annie is an orphan who is searching for her family. With no help from the tyrannical orphanage director, Miss Hannigan, Annie is selected to stay with a millionaire, Daddy Warbucks, for the holidays. Will Annie finally have the family she’s dreamed of?

Tickets are $18-37

Give Thanks Special: On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day performances will be discounted: $15 for students and $27 for adults.

On stage Nov 17 – Dec 17

Wednesday through Saturday-7:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees-2:00 pm

*NOTE: Saturday, 11/18 will not have a matinee performance

Unwrap the Magic is the theme to this year’s parade. The parade coincides with the start of the Battle Creek International Festival of Lights .

Saturday – 6pm

Downtown Battle Creek