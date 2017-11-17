4 delicious Thanksgiving recipes from ABC’s “The Chew”

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published:

Dish out the perfect appetizer with these tasty Spinach and Feta Puffs!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner but don’t fret, We’ve got delicious recipes from @TheChew Crew for your Thanksgiving feast, including delicious spinach and feta puffs, apple tart wreaths, roasted acorn squash, and Apple Cider Sangria! Enjoy The Chew on weekdays at 1 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Sweeten up your holiday with these delicious Apple Tart Wreaths.

 

Serve up appetizing dish with this Roasted Acorn Squash recipe!

 

Lastly, sip a tasty glass of Apple Cider Sangria that all your guests are sure to enjoy.

Credit: The Chew

 

 

 

 

 

