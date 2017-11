GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jose Osuna once lived a life of dangerous gang activity in Long Beach, California. Today, Osuna has life changing decisions and is using his experience to help out the youth and prevent them from going down the same path he did.

Osuna was a guest speaker at Wedgwood Christian Services 57th Anniversary Dinner where Maranda was able to catch up with and chat about his inspiring journey.

