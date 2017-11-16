Ottawa Area Schools continue to keep kids safe

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Ottawa Area Intermediate School Districts is making sure our kids’ safety continues to be a top priority. Their Ottawa Area Secure Schools Network recently hosted a Fall Summit which hosted over 85 representatives from public, private and charter schools, along with law enforcement and fire departments and began discussions on regional collaboration.

A few local leaders joined Maranda in-studio to detail their meeting and their next steps.

>>> Take a look in the video above. 

