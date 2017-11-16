Hot holiday toys at Meijer

Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda stopped by Meijer to check out the hottest toys that are sure to fly off the shelves this holiday season!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Meijer will also be donating a portion of purchases made from toy sales to Children’s Give Giving programs in the MidWest.

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer is donating a portion of customer purchases made in the toy department, up to $400,000, to children’s gift-giving programs throughout the Midwest.

Any toy purchased at Meijer starting Oct. 29 throughout November will help the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer share the joy this holiday season.

