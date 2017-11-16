10 gems of the 10th annual Wine, Beer, and Food Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It is the 10th Anniversary of the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place (Nov. 16-18) and the event continues to keep expanding and multiplying.

The very first festival in 2008 was presented in 40,000-square-feet of space. The Setting for the 10th annual celebration spans across 120,000-square-feet including the Steelcase Ballroom, Hall C, the Grand Gallery, Meeting Rooms and River Overlook.

#1 The Vineyard, in the original Ballroom

Filled with over 150 booths of wine from around the world, numbering close to 1500 labels. Featured in the center is the Elite Collection, home of the most exceptional wines at the Festival with a minimum 10 ticket sampling fees.

#2 Beer City Station, 40,000-square-feet of the Convention Hall

Featuring over 300 craft brews, imports and domestic beers as well as some of your favorites from around Michigan. New production taps and hard to find releases are also offered throughout the weekend.

#3 The new Hemingway Hall, along the river in the Secchia Lobby

Showcasing many new and old favorite distilled products as well as mixers, garnishes and condiments. This hall is anchored by the mixology workshop areas, with exceptional sampling opportunities.

#4 RendezBrew in the Grand Gallery

A natural gathering area for friends at the Festival. Coffees, teas, cordials and desserts are perfect to begin your visit or for later in your visit as your group again congregates.

#5 Cider Row, on the east wall inside Beer City Station

About 100 labels of hard cider and perry are among the fasted growing sector of the craft beverage industry.

#6 Small Plate Restaurant specialties

These create the Ultimate Dining Experience. At a single restaurant you must settle for a single entrée. At the Festival, you can sample from over 15 of the area’s best restaurants: from sushi to pulled pork, Indian cuisine to fresh Mexican, clam chowder to prime sliders, all day breakfast and many others sure to become new favorites.

#7 Pairings have become exceptionally popular

This year, a record number 9 restaurants will present multi- course meals paired perfectly with wines, beers and spirits. These presentations are moderated by the chef and beverage specialist as they are served. Each seating is limited to 20 people and they book up early, so make your reservations online in advance.

#8 The Meijer Food Stage

The perfect place to take in a pre-holiday food preparation seminar by noted chefs and culinarians! Check the lineup on line to plan to attend presentations such as: “Tipsy Turkey and Drunken Gravy” or “Cooking with wood and smoke,” among many others.

#9 Complimentary Wine and Beer Seminars

Seminars are offered each day of the Festival in the meeting rooms off the Grand Gallery. Instructions for beginning wine and beer tastings are available, as well as comparisons of varietals and styles from around the world.

#10 Live Music

There are three Live Music performance locations: The Vineyard, Beer City Station and the RendezBrew in the Grand Gallery. Local groups set the tone for the Festival and it all comes alive.

The 10th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is expected to draw more than 18,000+ people throughout its three days. With more than 120,000 square feet of tasting experiences and more than 1,800 beverages for sampling, this one-of-a-kind event is the largest culinary Festival in the entire Midwest.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.