Making a difference: Firekeepers Casino Hotel donates 2,500 Thanksgiving turkeys

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.- FireKeepers Casino Hotel is giving back to those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. A donation of 2,500 turkeys has been made to five area food banks, as well as The Kendall Street Pantry in Battle Creek, continuing a successful campaign to help those less fortunate enjoy a traditional meal this holiday season.

For the eighth consecutive year, FireKeepers Casino Hotel has generously provided turkeys to five area food banks prior to the start of the holiday season; this year, the company raised the bar by providing an additional 1,500 turkeys for the Battle Creek area, bringing the total number of turkeys donated to 2,500. Since opening, FireKeepers Casino Hotel has made it a point to contribute to local area food banks, and many community organizations not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year. This also includes distributions to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board (FLRSB), distributions to the state of Michigan, as well as focusing business operations on local spending.

“As we enter the holiday season, we extend our level of care at a time of great need in our surrounding communities,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “The food banks we have partnered with do a tremendous job year-round and we are happy to help provide holiday meals for families in need.”

The Food Bank of South Central Michigan, located in Battle Creek, Mich. received 1,200 turkeys to assist the local community in an impactful way. Four regional locations have been selected for a donation of 200 turkeys each:

 Food Gatherers located in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank located in Comstock Park, Mich.

 Community Harvest Food Bank located in Fort Wayne, Ind.

 Food Bank of Eastern Michigan located in Flint, Mich.

Looking ahead, The Kendall Street Pantry will receive a donation of 500 on December 11 to prepare for donations during the Christmas period. This pantry is part of the Fire Hub Restaurant, which was built and operated by a non-profit division of Firekeepers Casino Hotel and from which the bulk of profits are contributed annually to local charities.