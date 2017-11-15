Become a judge: American Idol introduces “Live Voting” at the 2017 AMAs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — With the debut of American Idol just months away, ABC is giving people the chance to get in on the action with the judges. YOU will have the chance to vote an Idol hopeful through to Hollywood ahead of the season premiere. It all kicks off live during the “2017 American Music Awards” on SUNDAY, NOV. 19 at 8 pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

Idol’s all-star panel of judges including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, have traveled the country in search of America’s next superstar. For some lucky auditioners who nearly made the cut, the journey isn’t over.  Bryan, Perry and Richie will select singers to re-audition for a second chance at the competition. Their audition videos will be broadcast live during the “2017 American Music Awards,” and viewers will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite singer by visiting www.americanidol.com/vote. The singer who receives the most votes will receive a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, and will be revealed by Lionel Richie live during a special appearance on Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Nov. 20.

My ABC WOTV 4 held an American Idol Silver Ticket contest earlier this Fall, where Brandon Hoople of Belding walked away with top honors!  Hoople took his Silver Ticket all the way to Nashville in October and got his shot in front of the executive producers. West Michigan will have to wait until the premiere of American Idol on My ABC WOTV 4 to see if Hoople advanced to Hollywood.

“American Idol” is set to premiere on Sunday, Mar. 11 on MY ABC WOTV 4. Emmy-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved music competition series. 

